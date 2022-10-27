Why do the clocks go back this weekend?

The clocks change on the last weekend in March and October each year, and last went forward on 27th March.Although it doesn’t feel like summer has truly gone here in Gibraltar with the warm weather we have been having for quite some weeks, the change in time means that the days will be shorter and it will get dark earlier.At 3am on Saturday, the clocks will change to 2am, so the days may seem shorter from now until March when they go forward once again.The clocks always change on a weekend and not a weekday. The weekend was chosen because many thought it would be the least disruptive for those who work or go to school.

