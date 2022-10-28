GSD ignored the basics in Government Azopardi’s empty rhetoric doesn’t stand up in the real world says Government

Over the last few days the GSD have issued a number of statements about how things could have or should have been done better, or faster, or cheaper. It’s easy to point fingers.

Of course, it’s much harder for the GSD to actually say HOW they would have done things better, faster, or cheaper.On that, the GSD are totally silent.Far from making any political commitments of their own, the GSD just seek to rely on empty buzz words to make hypothetical arguments they know they can’t back up in the real world.They want to pretend to the Gibraltar electorate that they would be more effective, when, in fact, an objective analysis would show the GSLP Liberals have managed the extremely difficult circumstances of the last three years better than most places and likely better than the GSD led by Mr Azopardi would have done.

