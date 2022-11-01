Dogs allowed on Eastern Beach as from today

by MEGAN STRINGER As of today, Tuesday, November 1st, dogs will be able to enjoy running on the sand and playing in the sea as they are allowed to be walked on Eastern Beach once more.

According to the Gibraltar Laws website, dogs are only allowed within the area north of the middle groyne between 1st November and 15th March of each year.Dogs are not allowed on any of the other beaches across Gibraltar, including Catalan Bay and Sandy Bay.The seaside rules, published in 2015 states:Prohibition on dogs.9. (1) No person shall cause or suffer any dog belonging to him or being in his charge to be on the seashore at any time.(1A) Sub-rule (1) shall not apply to the area northwards of the middle groyne at Eastern Beach, during the period 1st November to 15th March.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR