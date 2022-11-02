Minister Isola hosts Insurance Breakfast at the Gherkin in the City of London
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 - 10:42
The Insurance Breakfast is part of Gibraltar Finance’s week of events in London and was attended by 140 insurance professionals. The keynote address was given by Hannah Gurga the DirectorGeneral of the Association of British Insurers (“ABI”) and was followed by a presentation from James Rakow an actuarial partner at Deloitte in London on the comparative performance of Gibraltar and UK motor insurers. Then followed a panel discussion with expert input from Hannah Gurga and James Rakow who were joined by Robert Chaplin an insurance partner at Skadden in London and Kristian Menez a Director of Prudential Supervision at the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.
