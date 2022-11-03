49th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition 2022

The Gibraltar International Art Exhibition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is being held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. Both local and international artists submitted a total of 128 works.
The Minister for Culture, John Cortes officially opened the Exhibition and presented the awards on Tuesday 1st November 2022. Katherine Jones, a Royal Academician from the United Kingdom, carried out the adjudication.
