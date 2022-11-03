Spain must cease aggressive actions at sea
Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 10:46
PARAMILITARY
It should not come as a surprise timing-wise that paramilitary forces in Spain should pick this delicate stage in the UK-EU Gibraltar negotiations in order to make a political point. There are indications that many parts of the Spanish system are openly hostile to any kind of detente with Gibraltar and this could simply be part of a wider plot to put a spanner in the works. Yet be that as it may, this kind of interference is unworthy and uncalled for from a NATO ally who should know better. The next time a Russian warship sails through the Strait they should play this trick on them and see what happens!
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
03-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Spain must cease aggressive actions at sea
- Temporary Housing application at Coaling Island filed with Town Planner
- Ex-Police Officer Sentenced for Fraud
- Gibraltar becomes the first country to issue stamps with King Charles III Royal Cypher
- 49th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition 2022
- Minister Isola hosts Insurance Breakfast at the Gherkin in the City of London
- Prepare for no treaty says Government
- Three juveniles detained in Windmill Hill over the past year