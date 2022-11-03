Spain must cease aggressive actions at sea

The news that a Spanish patrol boat interrupted a Royal Navy military exercise in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters this week is a very serious matter which cannot be allowed to pass by unchallenged. This incident cannot be placed in the usual category of filing diplomatic protests and doing little more. The UK should take the matter up within NATO circles.

It should not come as a surprise timing-wise that paramilitary forces in Spain should pick this delicate stage in the UK-EU Gibraltar negotiations in order to make a political point. There are indications that many parts of the Spanish system are openly hostile to any kind of detente with Gibraltar and this could simply be part of a wider plot to put a spanner in the works. Yet be that as it may, this kind of interference is unworthy and uncalled for from a NATO ally who should know better. The next time a Russian warship sails through the Strait they should play this trick on them and see what happens!

03-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR