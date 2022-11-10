Chief Minister hosts teatime reception to thank the Gibraltar Defence Police

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, yesterday hosted a teatime reception at the No 6 Convent Place to thank the Gibraltar Defence Police for their participation in Operation London Bridge in Gibraltar.

The officers present were able to inform the Chief Minister of the many duties they discharge around all ceremonial events in Gibraltar, often outside of the public eye, for which the Chief Minister specifically thanked them on behalf of the People and Government of Gibraltar.

