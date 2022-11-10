Launch of Operation Torch exhibition at Orange Bastion

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia opened an exhibition yesterday afternoon at Orange Bastion, to mark 80 years since the launch of Operation Torch, which was the retaking of North Africa from Nazi Germany, planned from Gibraltar in November 1942.

Curated by the Gibraltar National Archives, members of the public are invited to visit the exhibition for free between 9th and 23rd November 2022.General Eisenhower, who later went on to become President of the United States, was the first non-British person to command Gibraltar in well over two hundred years during Operation Torch. He based his headquarters deep inside the Rock of Gibraltar itself.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR