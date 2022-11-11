Digital Skills Academy: a successful public and private sector partnership

“We are working at grassroots level creating openings for children who love computers and offering them a vocational pathway in both cyber security and programming.”A former Physics teacher at Bayside Comprehensive, Stuart has now been seconded out of the school into the Ministry of Digital Services to develop the academy.The methodology behind the project is straightforward: attracting children with an aptitude for computing and offering them training to further skills which are badly needed in the labour market; incorporating industry experts in the sector to carry out the instruction, and to regulate the required standards of proficiency, setting down policy in keeping with industry needs rather than for this to be done by an office detached from the workplace.

