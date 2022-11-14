Tanya Santini – Vice-Principal of GAMPA

This week’s Woman of the Week, Tanya Santini is a face many may be familiar with if they are involved in performing arts on the Rock.

Interested in Drama and Theatre from a very young age, Tanya went to University in Liverpool to study Drama and Theatre Arts from Liverpool University, and continued her training at Drama Studio London.“After drama school I auditioned for a few things, did a few student films and then I ended up working on a cruise ship as an entertainer. I did that for a few years which was a really good experience. From there I met my now husband who is Canadian who was a musician on the ship and fast forward a few years I ended up living in Canada” the Vice-Principal explained.

