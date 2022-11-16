Fun and games at the Control Tower at the airport once again

CARMEN GOMEZ DIARY
We in Gibraltar, find ourselves at the mercy of the Ministry of Defence, that either appears to have lost its power of negotiation with the contractor at the Gibraltar Air Traffic Control Tower; which was once staffed by the Royal Air Force; or something else, which we are not privy to, is taking place.
The MoD is allowing the contractor to play ball with them, with a total disregard for their responsibility towards the government of Gibraltar who pay a percentage of their fees; and our community who does not deserve the aggrievement suffered, on more than one occasion.
