by MEGAN STRINGER Today marks World Pancreatic Cancer Day, a day where individuals across the globe unite to raise awareness of the cancer and its symptoms.

Throughout this month, local charity Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar have been promoting their ‘Turn it Purple’ campaign to share important information that the public need to know about the disease. Today, people are encouraged to wear purple to support the day.

17-11-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR