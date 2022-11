Given recent reporting on the subject, a spokesman for the Office of the Governor has confirmed that UK-EU negotiations are ongoing.

“His Majesty’s Government in London is working side by side with His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar to seek an agreement that respects the balance of the December 2020 Political Framework. We are confident that with flexibility a deal can be reached that delivers for the region and does not compromise United Kingdom sovereignty”.

