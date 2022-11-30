Three Kings Cavalcade preparation underway

by MEGAN STRINGER By now, it is clear to see that the 2022 festive season is officially in fully swing, even if we are not even in December yet.

The Christmas lights are up across Main Street and parts of the Rock, shops are decorated with Christmas trees and tinsel and the Christmas Fair Attractions are now in John Mackintosh Square for children to enjoy, and just after the New Year, the 2023 Three King’s Cavalcade will be taking place on 5th January after the pandemic meant that it was unable to go ahead for two years.

