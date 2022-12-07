Man who aims to run in every country to visit Gibraltar

Have you ever thought of running in every country and territory on Earth? Well, 32-year-old Roberto De Lorenzo from Florence, Italy has, and set himself the target of doing exactly this.

He began his project, “Running out of Countries” just over three years ago, and has managed to run to 52 countries thus far.This Saturday, December 10th, Roberto will be adding his 53rd country to his list, by visiting Gibraltar, a place he is looking forward to ticking off.

