Reacting to the latest, unconstructive outburst by the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, on the issue of the Anti-Corruption Authority, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said:

"I am disappointed, as most of the public will be, that Keith Azopardi is being so unconstructive and negative about this proposal for an Anti-Corruption Authority.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR