Azopardi forsakes public interest and opts for populism in anti-sleaze bill controversy

Fabian Picardo has thrown down the gauntlet at the Leader of the Opposition following the latter’s negative response to the proposed seminal piece of legislation for an Anti-Corruption Authority, which is set for imminent passage through parliament.

Azopardi has pointed an accusatory finger at the Chief Minister, alleging that the government itself is a part of the problem because it is failing to tackle cases, and that the draft law does not go far enough.By his belligerent tone and language, Azopardi has given the impression that he was sitting on a mountain of evidence of rampant corruption across the public administration.

13-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR