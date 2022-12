The potential role of Frontex in border controls at Gibraltar Port and Airport has just been probed in the European Parliament again.

This coincided with the blocking of Romania and Bulgaria’s Schengen accession to the border-free zone.However, the entry of Croatia into the Schengen area was approved by European Union countries, at the same time as those other applications were vetoed.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

13-12-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR