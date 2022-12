The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia today co-chaired a meeting of the NNO Board together with the UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty MP.

The Board reviewed progress across a number of areas where Gibraltar continues to make preparations for the eventuality of a Non Negotiated Outcome.This follows the Table Top Exercise which took place at the end of last month.

