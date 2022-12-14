Gibraltar Fishing Club host final competition of 2022

The Gibraltar Fishing Club hosted their final competition of 2022 in the form of an evening competition at Eastern Beach at the end of last month.

The competition was very well attended with 17 anglers taking part, the club confirmed.Well over three hundred fish were landed and as usual most returned back alive with a few kept for the table.The Day winners were as follows:1st: Oscar Sanchez - 2722 points2nd: Dario Neale - 2522 points3rd: Christian Dalli - 1950 points

