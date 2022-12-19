Hundreds of new homes ready next year says Government

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is pleased to provide an update on the progress being made in relation to the affordable housing projects.

Hassan Centenary Terraces

The first phase of the project which will deliver 380 homes is on track to be completed and handed over to HMGOG by July 2023.

Bob Peliza Mews

The first contract package for the demolition of the ex-Waterport power station, involving the removal of the mechanical and electrical equipment, has been progressing on site since late September and is nearing completion.

Chatham Views

The demolition of the ex-Westside School has been progressing steadily since October and it is expected that the majority of the buildings, other than for the Westside Mews which is being retained, will be demolished down to ground level by the end of the year.

19-12-22