Spaniard David Aguilar has taken the news by storm by building his own arm prosthetic out of Lego pieces! With a mind for Lego and a humble nature David used his personal struggles to fuel his motivation to create something new. This invention could be more accessible and cheaper for those who need a prosthetic arm.

