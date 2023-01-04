How can you keep to your New Year’s resolution?

by MEGAN STRINGER Welcome to 2023. The past year has gone by in a flash, and following the Christmas and New Year season, here in Gibraltar locals will be getting excited for the Cavalcade that is taking place this week.

However, the beginning of the year is also when people start to focus on goals they want to achieve throughout this year.January is a time where people develop a New Year’s Resolution, a tradition which allows people to aim to change something in their life or do something to help others, such as charity work.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR