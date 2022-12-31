HMGoG proudly notes MBE award to Daniel D’Amato in in the King’s New Year Honours List

Daniel took over from Sir Graham Watson at a challenging time, not least because of BREXIT and it's related difficulties. The importance of the Gibraltar office in Brussels has only grown in that time as a result of the work done by Daniel and his colleagues. This has been particularly relevant since the beginning in earnest of the negotiation between the UK and the EU for a bespoke Treaty to govern Gibraltar's relationship with the EU in the future.The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "I am so proud of the work that Daniel has done and is doing in Brussels. He is working closely with Attorney General, Michael Llamas, Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia and me on the negotiations. He is an integral part of the wide Government of Gibraltar team and I congratulate him warmly on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar on this honour and on the recent birth of his first child with his belovedSydney."

