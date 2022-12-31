GHA delighted at OBE award for Rose Suissa in the King’s New Year Honours List

Rose has committed a lifetime to serve the Gibraltar Health Authority as a valued and highly respected member of staff. She has worked hard to ensure the highest standards of service to the community of Gibraltar. This is a truly deserving award, recognising Rose’s achievements throughout her tenure. This is a very proud moment, not only for the GHA, but, for Rose and her family.The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo also proudly noted the award on behalf of HMGoG“Rose is an example of service above self. A civil servant who never stops working to deliver for the people who depend on the Primary Care Centre and as a loyal colleague to those who work alongside her. She has lived the whole history of primary care services in Gibraltar since the opening of the old, original, Health Centre at Casemates. In a remarkable period of service she has been a part of the positive transformation of services and continues to contribute greatly and directly to the constant improvement of the product at the sharp end of the GHA's interaction with the public. She has been and is an essential part of how primary care operates and she is very rightly recognised for a life long, magnificent contribution to our community’s health and well being and for a positive attitude that is only ever looking to help those who need her assistance. She is a very worthy recipient of this award and I congratulate her and her family, especially Abby and their children, on this richly deserved recognition."

