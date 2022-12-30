New Year Honours List 2023

His Majesty The King has granted the following National Honours: Mrs Rosemarie SUISSA to be an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the Gibraltar Heath Authority.

Mr Daniel Andrew D’AMATO to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar.

On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has granted the Gibraltar Award to: Mrs Maria del Lourdes BOCARISA for services to Girlguiding in Gibraltar.

Mr Stephen John CUMMING for services to television production and documentary film making in Gibraltar.

Mr Ahmed Ben TAHAYEKT for services to His Majesty’s Governor and Commanderin-Chief Gibraltar.