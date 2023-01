After a break due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Gibraltar Three Kings Cavalcade returns this evening for its 64th edition. The event will begin at 7:30pm from Casemates Square, however floats will begin to assemble at around 4pm.

The Three Kings Cavalcade is the first event in the Rock’s cultural and social calendar after the Christmas and New Year’s festivities, and is deemed as one of the highlights of the year by many.

