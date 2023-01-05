Local Covid testing requirements updated for travellers from China, Macao and Hong Kong – what does this mean?

by MEGAN STRINGER
It is quite hard to believe that we first heard about Coronavirus three years ago. Locals will have enjoyed spending the seasonal festivities with no restrictions, but this does not mean that the virus has been fully eradicated.
Over recent weeks, concern has risen over the spread of Covid in China following the recent easing of strict lockdown measures. In December, China dropped mass testing in cities and regions where there have been outbreaks.
