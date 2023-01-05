Fortress secure over festive break

Over 500 military personnel were tasked with upholding the defence and security of Gibraltar over the Christmas period. This number included members of all three services and just under half that number were Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

TROOPS

The 500 servicemen in Gibraltar were part of a wider deployment of over six thousand UK troops present in different locations all over the world, some in British Overseas Territories and others on 33 operations in 28 countries, according to data published on forces news website. The numbers and scale of these deployments reflects the fact that, despite decades of cuts and reduction in size, Britain still boasts the most powerful military in Western Europe.

