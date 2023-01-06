Full planning application for final Midtown building filed with Town Planner

by MEGAN STRINGER Midtown is a development that many will be familiar with here in Gibraltar, and within the last few weeks an application to construct the last building as part of the development has been filed with the Town Planners.

‘Building E’ is classed as a mixed-use development and has already been granted Outline Planning Permission, and is therefore seeking Full Planning within the application. It seeks to gain approval for the “detailed design, accommodation mix, facade, environmental measures, and any issues required to discharge the Reserved Matters stated in the Outline Planning Permit for the Midtown Development” according to its Design Statement which is available to view on the Government’s eGov website.

06-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR