Last night, the 64th anniversary of the Three Kings Cavalcade took place, featuring ten floats, four walking floats, four bands and the Miss Gibraltar winners in open top cars.

The procession of floats began at 7.30pm from Casemates Square, with sweets handed out as from 7pm.Prior to the event once all floats had gathered in Casemates, PANORAMA spoke with President of the Three Kings’ Cavalcade Committee, Eric Abudarham.

06-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR