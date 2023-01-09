How dirty is your kitchen?

For many families the kitchen is the heart of the home. When you get stuck into the cleanliness of the space it might all seem a bit overwhelming.

Because it’s a room that sees so much movement everyday it might not stay immaculate for long at all! Someone might use the chopping board and not wipe it clean or dishes might be piled to one side waiting to be placed in the dishwasher. There would be some chores that would definitely benefit from being continually done throughout the day and then other chores are more of a one off daily job.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR