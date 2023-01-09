SPAIN MUST LAY GHOST OF FRANCO TO REST AT GIBRALTAR

The new year 2023 will bring with it municipal, regional and national elections in Spain. In that context, the expectation is that Gibraltar will continue to feature on the political agenda mainly of the Spanish right wing during 2023 to the same degree that it has done throughout 2022. However, this must not deter those in power in Madrid from doing what needs to be done.

NARROW

The Spanish right is yet to fully appreciate that their discourse on Gibraltar appeals to an increasingly narrow cross section of public opinion. Indeed, there is an argument to be made that it has now moved away from the mainstream of political opinion, where it was placed by General Franco, and where it remained during the period of transition. There was a genuine fear generated at that time against the very notion of dismantling any of the sacred components that made up the ideological basis of the Generalissimo’s regime.

