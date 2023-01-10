How can you be more sustainable with fashion choices in 2023?

by MEGAN STRINGER Over the last few years, the topic of sustainability has been significant amongst various industries, with fashion being at the top of most lists.

In terms of statistics, between 8-10% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the fashion industry, which is more than all international flights and shipping combined, and according to charity Oxfam, the UK buy more than two tonnes of clothing each minute, which is vastly more than any other country in Europe.

10-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR