Not one iota on sovereignty says Picardo

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo did not spring any major surprises in his New Year message for 2023 but was firm and clear on the sovereignty of Gibraltar as talks continue with Spain and the EU. The message, which was broadcast on GBC TV last night, can be read in full in PANORAMA today.

Mr Picardo centered on the dual themes of the pandemic and the negotiations for Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union. In relation to Covid he highlighted the huge economic price that the government had paid both in lost revenue and in increased expenditure. He explained that the pandemic cost is what had taken Gibraltar from surplus to deficit, and pointed to the war in Ukraine as an additional blow to government finances through the inflationary pressures that had been unleashed.

The message can be read here in full.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR