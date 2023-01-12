98th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

Dovetailing a beach clean and an introduction into microplastic surveying, 40 UK students spent over an hour working on Western Beach this morning classifying the debris collected.

Over 690 cigarette butts were collected and a total of 32kgs of refuse adding to the 6 tonnes of rubbish already removed from our coastline through the beach cleaning initiative. All the rubbish was collected by EcoPark ensuring everything possible gets recycled avoiding landfill.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

12-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR