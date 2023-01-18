Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, New Year Message 2023

As we greet 2023 it’s time for a new way of doing things.
Gibraltar is immersed in a number of challenges; more are on the horizon and many people are suffering because of the handling of our public finances.
The approach to those issues needs to be radical and progressive.
We need a new way of doing things; a better way of running our public services; a break with the reckless and unaccountable handling of our public finances; a robust tackling of waste, abuse and corruption; a health & care system that works in all its aspects; housing for those in need; a sustainable future with quality of life for our people; dignified employment and opportunities for all.
