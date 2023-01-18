Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, New Year Message 2023

As we greet 2023 it’s time for a new way of doing things. Gibraltar is immersed in a number of challenges; more are on the horizon and many people are suffering because of the handling of our public finances.

The approach to those issues needs to be radical and progressive.We need a new way of doing things; a better way of running our public services; a break with the reckless and unaccountable handling of our public finances; a robust tackling of waste, abuse and corruption; a health & care system that works in all its aspects; housing for those in need; a sustainable future with quality of life for our people; dignified employment and opportunities for all.

