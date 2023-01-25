Eastern Beach Promenade in full flow

They say that due to the effects of the climate change, the sea is trying to regain its waters lost, as every year there is a constant flow of sand from the land into the ocean.

I mention this because, as you can see from the photo, works are in progress for the promised board walk at Eastern Beach. I am sure it will look splendid when finished; it’s just that the beach, which is used by a much greater number of people than before; one only has to look to the construction going on there at present; is being robbed of some of its much needed space, and this seems a shame. Did we really need more beautification?

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR