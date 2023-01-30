Gibraltar included in MoD heritage database

The UK Government has announced an electronic record which will assist in the management of historic sites and buildings within the MoD estate worldwide. This includes the management of such assets in Gibraltar as well.

REVOLUTIONISE

The database is known as Historic Management Record or HER for short, and the expectation is that it will revolutionise the way in which the Ministry of Defence looks after areas with a heritage value within its huge estate both in the United Kingdom and in its Overseas Territories. The project is the purview of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and its archaeologists are said to be using the first such database in the world.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

30-01-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR