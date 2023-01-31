Final push for Gibraltar treaty

The negotiations for a future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union have intensified. It is clear from the scant announcements made that there have been meetings galore as all sides attempt to coordinate a final push towards a treaty.

ECHOED

The EU Commissioner responsible for relations with the United Kingdom Vice President Maros Sefcovic called on the negotiators to intensify contacts at the end of last year. The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly did the same. This was echoed here by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and across the border by the Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albares. The latter have both expressed optimism in recent weeks that red lines are slowly moving closer as time goes by.

