Government did not consult the Chamber on Trade Union recognition

Following the recent introduction of legislation to make the recognition of trade unions mandatory in Gibraltar, the Chamber of Commerce wishes to correct a statement by Minister Linares which claimed that there had been detailed consultation with the Chamber before the legislation came into force. There was none.

The Chamber, along with other industry bodies, made representations and sought clarifications in 2020 on parts of the command paper from the Government. In its submission the Chamber commented at the time that it was “highly regrettable that the Government did not seek or request any consultation with the Chamber or any local employers during the drafting of this command paper”.

01-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR