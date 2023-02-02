International challenges create local difficulties for businesses

There is little doubt that 2023 will be a year of significant challenges for businesses across Gibraltar, with the current economic climate highly uncertain as there is still no agreement on any Brexit deal, alongside higher prices and interest rates.

The government will be determined to help businesses in all sectors, and is in regular contact with the Chamber of Commerce and Federation of Small Business to discuss the general performance of the different industries.Sky high inflation has been an acute issue for businesses in Gibraltar, with rising costs having to be passed on to increasingly weary consumers.

