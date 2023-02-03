Picardo says Llanitos could control Gibraltar Airport

The shutdown of the Gibraltar International Airport during the peak holiday season sparked cross-party condemnation in Parliament last month, with a government takeover on the cards.

UK Air Traffic Control Company NATS, which sells its service to the Ministry of Defence, came under fire for failing to supply key infrastructure for the Rock. It sparked threats from Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to cancel the private contract and replace it with a public service financed by the MOD.

03-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR