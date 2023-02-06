We are yet to see how the UK’s double lock guarantee on the sovereignty of Gibraltar works out

Something he has been saying for quite a while now, in fact the first time was a year ago, when he informed the Spanish press that Madrid had proposed a global package deal, and that the ball was in the British court. In other words, although we are told and are being made aware that there is much wheeling and dealing still going on, as far as said minister is concerned the deal/treaty was all `wrapped up` and ready to be accepted and ratified as from last year. What does this mean? Well, to the man in the street, it appears to say that whatever has been said after that Madrid proposal is surplus. At the Club Siglo 21, he once again repeated this i.e. that Spain awaited a response to their global package deal.

06-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR