An application to transform a “large footprint of Gibraltar’s limited land reserves” at Queensway has been filed with the Town Planner.

The proposed development at 20/22 Queensway – the current Rooke site is aimed at drastically improving the overall efficiency on land that is currently derelict and largely wasted in its current form, states the applicants within their Design Statement.

06-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR