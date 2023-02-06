Realpolitik will dictate if an imperfect treaty is better than none

PROBLEMS It is obvious that when two sides sit down to do a deal, none of them will come out of the room with everything that they wanted.

However, by and large it is an essential requirement that everyone is satisfied with the outcome otherwise it will set the scene for problems in the future. The 1987 airport agreement, for example, led directly to the downfall of Sir Joshua Hassan and spelt the beginning of the end of his party, the AACR, after four successive general election victories. The electorate can be unforgiving when faced with a situation when they think their leaders have gone too far.

06-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR