The 6th Gibraltar Backgammon Championship was held at the Sunborn Hotel from Thursday 2 February 2023 to Sunday 5 February 2023.

The event attracted 148 players from 26 countries. Participants came to Gibraltar from as far as Japan and California specially for this event. There was also a significant local presence with 19 players from Gibraltar.

