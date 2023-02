On Sunday, the Gibraltar Fishing Club held their second competition of the season at the Detached Mole.

The club stated that once again, it was an extremely well attended competition, with 28 members taking part to what ended as a “better than average event regarding catches.”Notwithstanding the persistent northerly winds and transparent seas, quite a number of fish were landed.

