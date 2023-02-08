Margallo warns MEPs against Gibraltar Treaty

Former Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo has once again lost no opportunity to hit at Gibraltar in the European Parliament. This time the issue was the inclusion of Gibraltar in the EU blacklist of third countries, which was announced at the end of last year. In a reference to the Rock, he also warned MEPs not to sanction another Cayman Islands at the very southern border of Europe through a Gibraltar treaty.
BLACKLIST
The European Union blacklisted Gibraltar, and a number of other third countries, at the end of last year as high-risk in respect of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing. The move came in a Delegated Regulation of 19 December 2022 which amended previous listings on the subject.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
08-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR