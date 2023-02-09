Let’s Connect: Children’s Mental Health Week Art Exhibition

During the last few weeks, members from all four youth clubs have been engaging in workshops around the many ways we are connected and learning about the values that connecting with others can have to our emotional and mental well-being. Members have used many mediums to express their ideas on connection, from animation, to clay work, photography, painting and collage making; to name a few.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-02-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR